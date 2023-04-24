Another person passes from the Route 16 wreck

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We have new information involving the three other people involved from the Route 16 wreck on April 16th.

In the same wreck that took Natalea Mumaw of St. Marys — the driver of the other car, Jeffery Todd, passed away on Saturday. Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office says that Todd was taken off of life support.

The sheriff’s office says he was “unresponsive” and brain dead.

Officials say that John Giboney of St. Marys is making a recovery and William Little III’s condition is stable.

For previous coverage of this wreck, you can click the links below:

Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified (wtap.com)

Update on the Route 16 Wreck (wtap.com)

