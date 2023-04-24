Barbers from Ray’s Barber Shop start finding work until building reopens

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ray Sams and Samantha from Ray’s Barber Shop started their first day at Hair Central in Vienna this morning.

“We’ve been super busy today. I don’t know if I was expecting this many people,” Ray’s Barber Shop owner, Ray Sams said.

The move for both barbers is expected to be a short term solution until they gather more information on a timetable of their shop.

When asked last week what the support for the shop and the barbers from the community meant to Ray Sams he said it helped keep his attitude and mentality positive through it all.

This week with starting at a new shop I asked Sams what the support from surrounding barbershops and salons meant to him and he said it’s something that all shops have shown towards each other for years.

“The camaraderie has always been there amongst a lot of the shops and barbershops. We’ve always tried to help each other out. Offer advice whenever new people come along so it’s a tight knit community,” Sams said.

Some barbers that worked in Ray’s Barber Shop are still searching for work and you can contact them here, to visit the barbershops website.

