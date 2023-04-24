Belpre area chamber of commerce host annual business expo

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday evening the Belpre area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual business expo.

Many local businesses attended the expo such as SWC Realty, Boxers Bed and Biscuits, WVU Medicine at Camden Clark and many more.

Organizer, Karen Waller, says it’s a mistake to think that this is a bad area for businesses to thrive.

“Our little community here even though our population is low our business traffic is high. So, this is a good place to do business and come to live to get jobs because there are jobs available as well as there is an active business community here,” Waller said.

A recipe that leads to growth for multiple areas for business in the MOV.

“We are a growing community. We’re growing in healthcare, we’re growing in small retail, the industry we have is doing well the regional industry. I think the idea that the valley is not a vital place to do business is wrong,” said Waller.

The business expo was big this year but Waller believes growth and opportunity is in their future.

“We always want growth and it’s a challenge because there is an expense to the businesses, but we want to show them it’s a value to this kind of exposure,” said Waller.

Waller hopes that the business expo will continue every year and continue to provide the proper exposure for local businesses.

