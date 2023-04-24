Financial literacy course helps Marietta students learn about money management

The course, taught by JD Secrest, educates students on how to balance their budget, manage debt and credit, and detect and avoid financial scams.
Marietta High School’s financial literacy course helps students learn about money management
Marietta High School’s financial literacy course helps students learn about money management(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - All Marietta High School Freshman are now required to take a Career and Financial Planning class.

The course, taught by JD Secrest, educates students on how to balance their budget, manage debt and credit, and detect and avoid financial scams. Regan Vuksic, one Marietta freshman, told WTAP that the course made her feel prepared for adult life after high school. “Whenever we get out of high school, we’ll already have a good mindset of what we can do with our money and how to save it and make budgets for monthly, so we can get everything we need, and maybe have time for -- or money for our wants as well,” Vuksic said.

Janelle Patterson of Marietta City Schools said that this is the first year the course has been offered. She said it comes as a result of new legislation requiring Ohio high schools to offer financial literacy courses. “In the legislature, they had passed a bill in order to meet the need,” Patterson said. “We were seeing adults that were leaving high school, going into the workforce or going into college and taking on a lot of debt and not having the same practices that maybe we would’ve seen years ago if we had taken a home economics course.

Cooper Stanley, a Marietta freshman, explained what he sees as the value of the course. “Just getting knowledge sooner, you know?” Stanley said. “And just having the knowledge sooner so I don’t make mistakes, so we don’t make mistakes coming out of high school so we can just better manage our money.”

Stanley identified his biggest takeaway from the course. “For me, probably the scams, just because so many people fall into scams and stuff,” he said. “So that really helped me. I think that’s really important for students to learn.”

Stanley said he was glad the course was required, so all Marietta High School students could benefit from it.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a candlelight vigil for Deijon Bedgood on Saturday at Belpre Civitan Park.
Candlelight vigil in Belpre for former Belpre High School student
Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
Waverly woman charged with second degree murder
Leesa Evans, 66 of Parkersburg, WV passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center on 4/22/2023...
Obituary: Evans, Leesa
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and teacher David Woody passed away in his sleep 4/21/2023.
Obituary: Woody, David Emerson
Every copy of Taylor Swift’s Folklore, The Long Pond Studio Sessions were sold at Sound...
Vinyl lovers purchase exclusive releases on National Record Store Day

Latest News

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito visits WVUP's Riverhawk Farm
Senator Shelley Moore Capito visits WVUP’s Riverhawk Farm
Gov. Justice
NBC reports possible Senate run for Gov. Justice
Michael F. Tomlin
Florida suspect arrested in Wood County
Ray's Barber Shop workers start to find new jobs
Barbers from Ray’s Barber Shop start finding work until building reopens