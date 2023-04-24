Financial literacy course helps Marietta students learn about money management

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - All Marietta High School Freshman are now required to take a Career and Financial Planning class.

The course, taught by JD Secrest, educates students on how to balance their budget, manage debt and credit, and detect and avoid financial scams. Regan Vuksic, one Marietta freshman, told WTAP that the course made her feel prepared for adult life after high school. “Whenever we get out of high school, we’ll already have a good mindset of what we can do with our money and how to save it and make budgets for monthly, so we can get everything we need, and maybe have time for -- or money for our wants as well,” Vuksic said.

Janelle Patterson of Marietta City Schools said that this is the first year the course has been offered. She said it comes as a result of new legislation requiring Ohio high schools to offer financial literacy courses. “In the legislature, they had passed a bill in order to meet the need,” Patterson said. “We were seeing adults that were leaving high school, going into the workforce or going into college and taking on a lot of debt and not having the same practices that maybe we would’ve seen years ago if we had taken a home economics course.

Cooper Stanley, a Marietta freshman, explained what he sees as the value of the course. “Just getting knowledge sooner, you know?” Stanley said. “And just having the knowledge sooner so I don’t make mistakes, so we don’t make mistakes coming out of high school so we can just better manage our money.”

Stanley identified his biggest takeaway from the course. “For me, probably the scams, just because so many people fall into scams and stuff,” he said. “So that really helped me. I think that’s really important for students to learn.”

Stanley said he was glad the course was required, so all Marietta High School students could benefit from it.

