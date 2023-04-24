Florida suspect arrested in Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A Florida man has been arrested in Wood County on multiple charges.

Michael F. Tomlin of Brevard County, Florida was arrested on multiple charges, including:

· Kidnapping with a firearm

· Trafficking amphetamines, aggravated battery with a firearm

· Possession of a firearm, convicted felon with a firearm

· Aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

All charges stemmed from out-of-state warrants from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, according to a release from Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Tomlin was arrested after it was discovered he was located at 276 Winding Road.

Tomlin was taken into custody with Jenny J. Chapman from Athens County, Ohio.

Chapman had active warrants in Athens County for aggravated possession of drugs and violation of a court order.

Tomlin is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail pending extradition.

