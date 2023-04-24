High school students get a chance to work in the kitchen

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - High school students came together at the Levee House Bistro in Marietta to put together a full course meal.

The restaurant’s owner, Chef Tom Hickey says that this will give the kids a better opportunity to see what it’s like to run a kitchen professionally.

“Me and my wife, we offered for them to come in and do a spring dinner event and that we’re going to do the menu from start to finish,” says Hickey. “Which means, they came up with the entrees, they came up with the recipes. And I’m just basically here as a second pair of hands to help them.”

The menu for the spring event includes an appetizer, a salad, two choices of entree and a dessert at a fixed price of 75 dollars. And each of these choices are paired with a wine that compliments each part of the course.

The menu was put together by Chrislynne White.

“I got to learn how to make a menu that flowed well together,” says White.

The high schoolers say that this opportunity not only gives them the experience of being in the kitchen, but added responsbility and a more focused environment as opposed to the classroom.

“Going from a school setting to an actual restaurant setting is two completely different things,” says Jojo Travis. “Because in school, it’s kind of like you’re given homework to do it. And most teachers don’t really give you a deadline. But when you actually need to get stuff done, it’s completely different. Like opposite when you’re in here.”

“I think it’s really important. I mean these guys need to see what it’s like in a kitchen,” says Hickey. “This is what they want to do. And it’s great to take the time for them to see what will be their future.”

The menu is comprised of a strawberry balsamic bruschetta for the appetizer, an apple kale salad, a choice of duck leg confit or a New York strip for the entree and for dessert, a strawberry lemonade delight.

