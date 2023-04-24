Jon Six Food Ministries benefitting from significant donation

The non-profit says that the donation is a big help with the inflation of grocery prices.
Jon Six Food Ministries benefitting from significant donation
Jon Six Food Ministries benefitting from significant donation(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jon Six Food Ministries said the donation they got from the 100 Women Who Care in the MOV group last week will go a long way and donations are continuing to come in.

Jon Six Food Ministries is a non-profit setup to help feed those in its community who are not as fortunate. They often serve as many as 350 meals per week.

Jon Six and company received the initial check of $62 hundred on Thursday -- with more money continuing to come in from online donations.

Christ United Methodist Church pastor, Shauna Hyde says that this will go a long way for the group. Especially with how inflation is impacting the group’s ability to get food.

“Well, especially with the increase in groceries. The cost of preparing even a meal at home has doubled for people. So, you can imagine that cost really being doubled for as many meals as we put out every week. The cost just keeps going up. So, donations are needed,” says Hyde.

Online donations for the 100 Women Who Care in the MOV group is still open.

The total current total is almost $10 thousand for Jon Six Food Ministries.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

