Morgan Wallen cancels show after losing his voice

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By WLBT.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Country music star Morgan Wallen canceled the second day of his Oxford shows after losing his voice.

Thousands of fans attended Sunday night’s show at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, anticipating Wallen to perform his greatest hits.

Unfortunately, instead of seeing the star hit the stage, they were greeted with a message saying the show was canceled.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits,” the message said.

Fans with tickets to the show will be able to receive a refund.

Wallen performed Saturday night to a sold-out crowd at the stadium.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a candlelight vigil for Deijon Bedgood on Saturday at Belpre Civitan Park.
Candlelight vigil in Belpre for former Belpre High School student
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and teacher David Woody passed away in his sleep 4/21/2023.
Obituary: Woody, David Emerson
Every copy of Taylor Swift’s Folklore, The Long Pond Studio Sessions were sold at Sound...
Vinyl lovers purchase exclusive releases on National Record Store Day
Leesa Evans, 66 of Parkersburg, WV passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center on 4/22/2023...
Obituary: Evans, Leesa
Prescription Drug Take Back Day was a success
Prescription Drug Take Back Day was considered successful

Latest News

The Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn...
Supreme Court takes social media cases with echoes of Trump
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as ‘Trump’s army’
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, network confirms
A Louisville woman is having a great birthday after her husband bought her a Kentucky Lottery...
‘Best birthday’: Kentucky woman wins $500K from husband’s lottery scratch-off gift