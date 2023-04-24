NBC reports possible Senate run for Gov. Justice

Gov. Justice
Gov. Justice(Gov. Jim Justice youtube)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - NBC reported on Monday, April 24, that Governor Jim Justice will be announcing his candidacy as the Republican nominee for the United States Senate race.

The outlet says he will make this announcement at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs on Thursday, April 27, and cites a GOP strategists close to Gov. Justice, as well as Politico as their sources.

WVVA reached out to the governor’s office on Monday but has not been able to independently confirm this information. WVVA is working to learn more and will attend any announcements made at The Greenbrier this week.

Justice is not able to run for re-election as governor of West Virginia due to term limits.

