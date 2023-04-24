Obituary: Berry, Vera Candice “Candy”

Vera Candice “Candy” Berry, 65, of Parkersburg, WV went to be with the Lord on Friday April 21, 2023. Candy was born on September 13, 1957, the daughter of Lawney and the late Mary Kupfner. Candy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She always looked for the best in people and had the sweetest heart.

Candy was a faithful member of the Church of Christ from the age of 10. She had attended the North End congregation since 1984, where she was active in many aspects of the ministry. She headed up the annual clothing give-away, she helped with many dinners and the thing closest to her heart was teaching Ladies Bible Class for over 30 years. Candy was an avid Bible student and loved talking scripture with her husband and her father and anyone else who would listen.

Candy loved her family so much. Nothing made her happier than to be with her children and grandchildren. She loved going on drives with her husband just to get out a bit. She loved getting together with her siblings and her dad. And she loved playing Scrabble with her dad so very much.

Candy is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Mark Berry; three children, Jessica (Paul) Cascell (Logan and Blake), Benjamin Berry (Anna, Reagan, and Alayna), and Nick (Jamie) Berry (Luke, Zakiya, Aula and Oakland). Candy is also survived by her father, Lawney Kupfner Sr., of Walker, WV, two brothers, Lawney (Pam) Kupfner, Jr, Mack (Roberta Kupfner, four sisters, Treva (Gale) Daggett, BeBe (Steve) Martin, DeDe (Ron) Cook, and Angie (Mitch) Adkins; brother-in-law Mark (Kim) Kimes; sister-in-law Carol Braband; brother-in-law Brian Berry; and 22nieces and nephews.

Candy was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Kupfner; sister, Cookie Kimes, and nephew, Wirt Cook.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday April 25, 2023 at the North End Church of Christ (1301 WV Ave., Parkersburg) with Evangelist Steven Haguewood officiating. Family will receive friends on Monday April 24, 2023 between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM (also at the North End building). Leavitt Funeral Home has been given the honor of serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.