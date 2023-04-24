Obituary: Masters, Nancy Ellen

Nancy Ellen Masters
Nancy Ellen Masters(None)
Apr. 24, 2023
Nancy Ellen Masters, 86, of Belpre, died April 22, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Nancy was born November 26, 1936, in Grafton, WV and was the daughter of the late Robert Looman and Flora Pauline Haddix Masters.

Nancy had worked 27 years for Kardex, in Marietta and retired after working 10 more years for Teknetix, in Parkersburg. She enjoyed knitting, reading and bowling. She liked to play volleyball and basketball and was a member of the Silver Sneaker club. Nancy loved cats and was a huge supporter of the Humane Society.

Nancy is survived by her daughter Melissa S. Leaman (Stacey) of Belpre; brother Dwight Masters (Jean) of Williamstown; niece Karin Davidson; nephews D.J. and Robert Masters as well as many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother Robert Stanley and a nephew Brant Masters.

Funeral services will be 3pm Thursday April 27, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Rev. Kenneth Calebaugh officiating. Visitation will be 2-3pm Thursday. Memorial contributions can be made to a Humane Society of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

