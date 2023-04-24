Obituary: Mowery, Karen Sue

Karen Sue Mowery, 74, of Washington, WV died Sunday April 23, 2023 at WVU Medicine. She was born November 8, 1948 in Marietta, OH a daughter of the late Alfred E. and Iona Mae (Burns) Hall.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed crafts, crocheting, and singing at local churches and nursing homes.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years Daniel “Barney” Mowery; three sons Daniel Jr., Tim, and Steven Mowery; grandson Scotty Mowery; two brothers Thomas A. Hall and John W. Hall, Sr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson Christopher “CJ” Mowery, a brother Alfred Hall Jr., and an infant sister Ila Hall.

Services will be Wednesday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

