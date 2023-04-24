Obituary: Mowery, Karen Sue

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Karen Sue Mowery, 74, of Washington, WV died Sunday April 23, 2023 at WVU Medicine.  She was born November 8, 1948 in Marietta, OH a daughter of the late Alfred E. and Iona Mae (Burns) Hall.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed crafts, crocheting, and singing at local churches and nursing homes.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years Daniel “Barney” Mowery; three sons Daniel Jr., Tim, and Steven Mowery; grandson Scotty Mowery; two brothers Thomas A. Hall and John W. Hall, Sr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson Christopher “CJ” Mowery, a brother Alfred Hall Jr., and an infant sister Ila Hall.

Services will be Wednesday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.  Visitation will be  Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a candlelight vigil for Deijon Bedgood on Saturday at Belpre Civitan Park.
Candlelight vigil in Belpre for former Belpre High School student
Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
Waverly woman charged with second degree murder
Leesa Evans, 66 of Parkersburg, WV passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center on 4/22/2023...
Obituary: Evans, Leesa
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and teacher David Woody passed away in his sleep 4/21/2023.
Obituary: Woody, David Emerson
Every copy of Taylor Swift’s Folklore, The Long Pond Studio Sessions were sold at Sound...
Vinyl lovers purchase exclusive releases on National Record Store Day

Latest News

Nancy Ellen Masters
Obituary: Masters, Nancy Ellen
Obituary: O’Donnell, Jason Scott
Karen Jean Sanger
Obituary: Sanger, Karen Jean
Obituary: Berry, Vera Candice “Candy”