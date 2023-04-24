Obituary: Sanger, Karen Jean

Karen Jean Sanger
Karen Jean Sanger(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 24, 2023
Karen Jean Sanger, 78, passed away on April 17, 2023, in Dallas, TX, in the arms of her loving family.

She was born May 17, 1944 to the late Leno (Buck) S. Husk and Nida Bell Husk of Grantsville West Virginia.

She is survived by her beloved husband, John B. Sanger ‚Jr., her devoted daughters Regan Wales and Kelly Jackson and her dear brother, Reverend Arnold J. Husk.

Much like those who came before her, Karen endured life’s difficulties with quiet resolve and grace, never raising her voice except in the defense of others.  Karen was big-hearted, kind and quick-witted with an easy laugh and a beautiful smile.  Her sparkling brown eyes were filled with nothing but love for her family and friends, to whom she gave the very best parts of herself.  She will be forever missed.

A graveside service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, April 29, 2023, at 2:30 p.m..  All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers or gifts we ask that donations be made to Donate Life America a charity that helps patients receive life saving organ transplants as Karen herself did in July of 2014.

Donate Life America5516 Falmouth Street, Suite 302 Richmond, VA 23230

https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fdonatelife.net%2fhow-you-can-help%2fcontribute%2fgive-to-dla%2f&c=E,1,rU7BIGsnpJqxitzo0lop3zTO5BArQ0tJOI4Q5hdIL4m7LpFa8luy2XLojfE17RupUlnncNnRXoQfscRk_M_okXE8VxQ9k_Z1KMc0CNr8N9Cc52_-DWggkLPFYZU,&typo=1

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

