PHS Ensembles bring home awards following festival
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several Parkersburg High School Choir Ensembles returned this evening from a very successful festival.
The Men’s and Women’s Ensembles, Chamber Choir, and A Cappella Choir returned from the Worldstrides Heritage Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.
The groups brought back several awards that included several Gold Ratings, first place in A Cappella Choir, and Outstanding Choral Program to name a few.
The ensembles received a police escort as they arrived back at Parkersburg High School where they were greeted by their friends and families.
Here is a full list of awards according to Parkersburg High School’s Facebook page.
Men’s Ensemble:
Gold Rating
Women’s Ensemble:
Gold Rating, Adjudicator Award
Chamber Choir:
Gold Rating
A Cappella Choir:
First Place, Gold Rating, Adjudicator Award
Overall Awards:
Outstanding Choral Program
Sweepstakes Award
Carnegie Hall Festival of Gold Invitation—all choirs
