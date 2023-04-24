PHS Ensembles bring home awards following festival

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several Parkersburg High School Choir Ensembles returned this evening from a very successful festival.

The Men’s and Women’s Ensembles, Chamber Choir, and A Cappella Choir returned from the Worldstrides Heritage Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.

The groups brought back several awards that included several Gold Ratings, first place in A Cappella Choir, and Outstanding Choral Program to name a few.

The ensembles received a police escort as they arrived back at Parkersburg High School where they were greeted by their friends and families.

Here is a full list of awards according to Parkersburg High School’s Facebook page.

Men’s Ensemble:

Gold Rating

Women’s Ensemble:

Gold Rating, Adjudicator Award

Chamber Choir:

Gold Rating

A Cappella Choir:

First Place, Gold Rating, Adjudicator Award

Overall Awards:

Outstanding Choral Program

Sweepstakes Award

Carnegie Hall Festival of Gold Invitation—all choirs

