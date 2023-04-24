Senator Shelley Moore Capito visits WVUP’s Riverhawk Farm

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R - W.Va.) visited West Virginia University at Parkersburg on April 24.

Capito met with WVUP’s President and took a tour of Riverhawk Farm. WVUP operates the farm, where students in its agriculture program help grow potatoes sold to the West Virginia Potato Chip Company, which makes Mister Bee Chips.

Senator Capito said she was pleased with the agricultural work she saw at WVUP. “There’s a real focus on American agriculture and on American food production, safe food production, nutritious food production,” Capito said. “So I’m glad to see that we’re focusing on this in West Virginia. I think that’s a great thing.”

Senator Capito said she’d recently secured Congressionally Directed Spending toward building a new facility at Riverhawk Farm that will contain a classroom, a shop for equipment repair, and cold storage for potatoes.

During her time in Parkersburg, Capito also visited the Encompass Health Recovery Center.

