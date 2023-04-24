VIDEO: Teen wrestler cited for assault after punching opponent

CHICAGO (WBBM) - A teenage wrestler seen on video sucker-punching his opponent after he lost a match at a Chicago-area competition was cited for assault under a local ordinance.

Video from the Wrestling Spot shows 14-year-old Cooper Corder extending his hand to his opponent, Hafid Alicea, also 14, after Alicea lost their freestyle match 14-2. Alicea also extends his hand, as if getting ready to shake, but then punches Corder in the face, deviating his septum.

“I didn’t want to retaliate, obviously, and I didn’t want to get hit again. So, as soon as it happened, my first reaction is ‘I gotta ball up or I gotta try to get away from what just happened,’” Corder said.

The incident happened April 8 at the Beat the Streets Chicago tournament at Oak Park and River Forest High School in Oak Park, Illinois. The teens were both visiting from clubs outside the nonprofit’s program.

“I didn’t really understand until he was on the ground, and there was probably a three-or four-second delay of my brain just processing what just happened. Did what I think happened just happen?” said Corder’s mother, Jillian Hill.

She ran over to her son, who she says was in the fetal position on the ground, shaking.

Police were called after the incident and spoke with Alicea and his parents. The teenager allegedly told them he struck Corder because he was angry that he had lost the match.

Alicea received a local ordinance citation for assault and was charged under the Village of Oak Park code on Thursday. A hearing is scheduled for next month.

Corder says he’s doing well and recovering from the incident. A highly decorated young wrestler since the age of 4, he and his mother don’t want the video of the attack, which went viral, to take away from his accomplishments and the dedication he has for the sport.

“Anybody can get knocked down. Anybody can go through a hard time, but it’s your response to that and it’s your ability to move forward. That’s probably one of the things that makes me most proud of Cooper is he has handled this well. He has handled this so much better than most adults would have,” Hill said.

Corder’s goals for the future include wrestling at a Division I level and winning Olympic gold medals.

“I never want to be seen for being at a high level just because I got the exposure being punched. I want to be seen for all the work that I do, all the achievements I’ve had and everything I do that I’ve put into this sport,” he said.

The incident was also referred to USA Wrestling, the governing body for amateur wrestling in the United States, and its Illinois chapter.

Copyright 2023 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.