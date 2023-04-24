Waverly woman charged with second degree murder

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Waverly woman is facing a 2nd-degree murder charge in the death in connection to a man that was reported missing for close to a year.

Melody Ann Anderson was arrested after she told a West Virginia State Trooper she shot and killed Robert Marshall Throckmorton on May 31, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Wood County Magistrate Court, Anderson told the state trooper she shot Throckmorton after he tried to rape her.

Throckmorton’s family reported him missing on April 17 of this year. The family told the trooper they had not seen him since May of last year.

After speaking with the family, the Trooper spoke with Anderson, who said she had been in a relationship with Throckmorton when he went missing.

According to the complaint, a search warrant was carried out at Anderson’s home in Waverly, W. Va.

During that search warrant, Anderson told the trooper that on May 31, 2022, Throckmorton was drunk and tried to rape her. She says that when he left her room, she got a gun and hid it under a pillow.

When Throckmorton returned and tried to force himself on her, Anderson shot him in the head.

According to the complaint, Anderson wrapped Throckmorton in a sheet and pulled his body through her yard, and buried him in a shed.

Anderson is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.

Anderson is being held at the North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

