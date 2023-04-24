W.Va. burn ban ends

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – The recent statewide outdoor burn ban has ended.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the ban on all types of outdoor burning expired Monday, April 24, 2023.

The proclamation expired after West Virginia received sufficient rainfall, enough to decrease the risk of wildfires.

The outdoor burn ban was originally issued on April 17, 2023.

Standard spring burning season laws and regulations are still in effect:

Burning forestland, grass, grain, stubble, slash, debris, or other materials is allowed only from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Small fires set for the purpose of preparing food or providing light or warmth are permitted anytime without a burning permit, provided all grass, brush, stubble, or other debris has been removed for a minimum distance of 10 feet from the fire in all directions.

Additionally, fires must be attended to at all times, and all fires must be fully extinguished before 7 a.m. daily.

Residents caught violating these regulations face citations and fines of up to $1,000.

