18th Annual Memorial Health Foundation fashion show this Friday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Memorial Health Foundation will be hosting its 18th annual fashion show.

Each year, cancer patients and survivors take time to walk the runway at this event to raise money to help cancer patients. The money goes to the cancer patient emergency fund and the breast health fund.

Memorial Health Foundation executive director, Jarrett Stull says that this goes a long way to helping with costs for those battling cancer and getting exams.

“We are able to provide financial assistance to cancer patients for medications, for medications they may need, transportation to their appointments. If they need dental work. A whole host of things that we kind of help fill when there’s a gap in need. And our breast health fund insures that everyone here in our community who are underinsured or uninsured can have the diagnostic testing that they need without worrying about paying for that,” says Stull.

Stull says that this year’s donation total is already going to hit a new record high at roughly $110 thousand. Doors will be open for this event at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and the show will begin at 7 p.m. at the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College.

There are tickets still available for this event, you can go to this link to know more information.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.