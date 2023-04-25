Art Cart art show held Tuesday evening to celebrate art in local schools

Art cart reception
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Art Cart art show is held Tuesday evening to help celebrate art in local elementary schools.

Art Cart is a mobile art program that provides art education during the school year.

Over 2,000 art pieces were submitted from MOV elementary schoolers from 3rd-5th grades.

Founder of Art Cart, Kate Hushion, believes bringing art to schools has an impact on the students.

“Finding a creative avenue for them that they feel comfortable with, we do everything from drawing to painting, print making to sculptures so there is something for every student. Which is what I think makes art cart so unique and why it’s been such a success and every year we here we want more art cart so we are hoping to expand,” said Hushion.

Hushion started this program with experience as an art teacher and as a kid who has always had artistic talent. She believes it gave her the opportunity to express herself through art.

“I was an artistic child and it was important to me to have that outlet. And knowing that schools didn’t provide that for the students, it became a really big mission for me as a teacher at the high school to be able to find a solution for that,” Hushion said.

Hushion says that in the next months they are hoping to see expansion of Art Cart into other counties throughout the state.

If you couldn’t make the reception Tuesday night you can visit the PAC and check out the exhibit through the weekend.

