Belpre committee discusses the impact of big trucks on city roads

A Belpre committee discussed ways to combat street damage from trucks.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Streets, Sidewalks, and Storm Sewers Committee discussed how big trucks are impacting Belpre roads.

Committee Chair Susan Abdella said the city is thinking about putting up no truck signs on certain streets. She said that big trucks are driving down roads not built to handle their weight, adding that this has caused road damage.

She said that there’s a Belpre street that couldn’t get plowed properly due to street damage last winter.

“They couldn’t get clear down to level at the street level because the road is so warped that it would warp the blade of the snow plows so you could not plow the entire length of the street or the depth,” she explained.

Abdella also suggested potentially looking into restructuring some streets to better hold trucks. She also suggested considering truck routes and addressing them with companies.

The city already has laws on the books about street weight limits, according to Abdella.

