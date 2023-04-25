Discussing National Library Worker Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - April 25, 2023 is National Library Worker Day. WTAP spoke with Wood County Library Director Brian Raitz about what it really means to be a librarian.

Raitz said that librarians do much more for the community than just checking out books for people. According to Raitz, a lot of the value librarians provide comes down to their ability to make information and entertainment accessible for everybody. He said said the enthusiasm that the Wood County library staff have for that mission has always been a standout. “Both the current ones and the ones that have worked in the library in the past and the one’s I’ve worked along side, they all have that passion,” Raitz said. “They want to help people find the resources and information that they want, and they will go to great lengths to get that for them.”

Raitz said that librarians are a crucial part of making the library, in his words, a “resource for lifetime learning” for the whole community.

