Discussing National Library Worker Day

WTAP spoke with Wood County Library Director Brian Raitz about what it really means to be a librarian.
Discussing National Library Worker Day
Discussing National Library Worker Day(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - April 25, 2023 is National Library Worker Day. WTAP spoke with Wood County Library Director Brian Raitz about what it really means to be a librarian.

Raitz said that librarians do much more for the community than just checking out books for people. According to Raitz, a lot of the value librarians provide comes down to their ability to make information and entertainment accessible for everybody. He said said the enthusiasm that the Wood County library staff have for that mission has always been a standout. “Both the current ones and the ones that have worked in the library in the past and the one’s I’ve worked along side, they all have that passion,” Raitz said. “They want to help people find the resources and information that they want, and they will go to great lengths to get that for them.”

Raitz said that librarians are a crucial part of making the library, in his words, a “resource for lifetime learning” for the whole community.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Tood passed away on Saturday after being on life support, the two others are recovering.
Another person passes from the Route 16 wreck
Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
Waverly woman charged with second degree murder
Michael F. Tomlin
Florida suspect arrested in Wood County
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident
Ray's Barber Shop workers start to find new jobs
Barbers from Ray’s Barber Shop start finding work until building reopens

Latest News

Art Cart art show
Art Cart art show held Tuesday evening to celebrate art in local schools
18th Annual Memorial Health Foundation fashion show this Friday
18th Annual Memorial Health Foundation fashion show this Friday
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be mindful of tax scam
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be mindful of tax scam
HSOV fundraiser
HSOV holds bake sale fundraiser to help pay for expenses