Heated public forum addresses old ordinance’s wording and enforcement

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Monday night’s Belpre City Council public forum was heated.

Multiple locals accused past city council members of lying about an ordinance passed in 2021.

The version of the ordinance that was signed into law stated that inoperable vehicles cannot stay on residential nor commercial property for more than 60 days.

Locals said that they asked council at the meeting it was discussed at if the ordinance would impact vehicles on commercial property and that council said no. Locals added that all versions of the ordinance before the one that was signed into law did not include commercial property.

Two locals with a towing company told WTAP that they have towed multiple non-commercial vehicles from commercial property due to the ordinance.

Locals gave WTAP copies of the versions of the ordinance mentioned. We did not have time to confirm their authenticity.

Multiple people who said they were members of the prior council that passed the ordinance got up to respond to the criticism. Both said that the ordinance was meant to focus on residential property, one saying that the final draft was most likely a typo.

Multiple officials said that they would look into the issue.

