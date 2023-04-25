HSOV holds bake sale fundraiser to help pay for expenses

HSOV fundraiser in hopes to raise money for expenses
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley hosted a bake sale fundraiser Tuesday afternoon to help pay for their expenses.

The Humane Society has over 100 dogs and over 100 cats that they are currently taking care of.

With the elevated amount of animals they have seen an elevated price in their expenses such as vet bills, water bills and electric bills.

“We have to make sure that our animals are healthy. A lot of people don’t realize it but we are non-funded, we are a no-kill shelter but to keep it a no-kill shelter that means we have to get almost all the funds being sent in from donations, from grants and stuff and that’s why we rely on the community,” Organizer, Jennie Sherrard said.

If you are interested in donating or adopting at the HSOV you can click here, to visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Tood passed away on Saturday after being on life support, the two others are recovering.
Another person passes from the Route 16 wreck
Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
Waverly woman charged with second degree murder
Michael F. Tomlin
Florida suspect arrested in Wood County
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident
Ray's Barber Shop workers start to find new jobs
Barbers from Ray’s Barber Shop start finding work until building reopens

Latest News

Discussing National Library Worker Day
Discussing National Library Worker Day
Art Cart art show
Art Cart art show held Tuesday evening to celebrate art in local schools
18th Annual Memorial Health Foundation fashion show this Friday
18th Annual Memorial Health Foundation fashion show this Friday
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be mindful of tax scam
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be mindful of tax scam