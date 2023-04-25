HSOV holds bake sale fundraiser to help pay for expenses

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley hosted a bake sale fundraiser Tuesday afternoon to help pay for their expenses.

The Humane Society has over 100 dogs and over 100 cats that they are currently taking care of.

With the elevated amount of animals they have seen an elevated price in their expenses such as vet bills, water bills and electric bills.

“We have to make sure that our animals are healthy. A lot of people don’t realize it but we are non-funded, we are a no-kill shelter but to keep it a no-kill shelter that means we have to get almost all the funds being sent in from donations, from grants and stuff and that’s why we rely on the community,” Organizer, Jennie Sherrard said.

If you are interested in donating or adopting at the HSOV you can click here, to visit their website.

