J.T. Nesselroad of Edison Middle School receives April 2023 Jan Dils Golden Apple Award

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The April 20-23 Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was presented to a teacher at Edison Middle School in Parkersburg Tuesday morning.

The winner of this month’s Golden Apple Award is phys ed teacher, J.T Nesselroad.

Nesselroad has been a teacher for 13 years at Edison Middle School.

Nesselroad always asks his students to share their ideas on new games to play in his P.E. class so they can have an enjoyable experience.

He created a snack cart for students and athletes for after school with the money raised from the snack cart being used by the school to help students in need.

Nesselroad has also put a lot of time and effort into the end of year school Olympics the past two years.

He shared what receiving this award means to him.

”I mean it is a big honor to be recognized for your work. Maybe not the most deserving of it it seems but I definitely appreciate it to be recognized amongst my peers and in front of my students it is really pretty cool,” Nesselroad said.

