Multiple Belpre political signs were stolen or damaged over the weekend

Multiple political signs were damaged or stolen over the weekend in Belpre.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Eight political signs were stolen or damaged in Belpre over the weekend.

Belpre Police Chief Michael Stump said the signs were for political candidates and the school levies on both sides.

He said that this isn’t typical for Belpre, however it’s picked up in the last two election cycles. Stump said it’s primarily been over the school levy.

“If we catch you stealing signs or destroying signs - political signage - you can be prosecuted for that and we’re just encouraging all citizens to participate in free and fair elections. Let people’s voices be heard and we just ask that people respect each other’s beliefs on that,” he said.

Chief Stump encourages anyone with information on the people responsible to come forward. You can do so anonymously. They’re looking for camera footage.

The Belpre Police Department’s number is 740-423-7631.

Stump added that the police department will be putting out cameras at some places where signs are posted.

