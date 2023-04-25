Obituary: Hammat, John Charles

John Charles Hammat, 76, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, with the compassionate care of WVU Camden Clark Medical Center and Housecalls Hospice.

John was born on June 12, 1946, in Marietta, Ohio, to George and Eleanor Kendall Hammat.

He graduated from Williamstown High School in 1964 and went on to attend West Virginia Wesleyan, Buckhannon, WV, on a swimming scholarship. He later attended Marshall University, Huntington, WV, and received his bachelor’s degree in Language Arts in 1971. He was the president of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and the Greek Council while at Marshall. He would later complete a master’s degree in Human Services and Counseling from Murray State University, Murray, KY, in 1978.

John taught English, Speech and Drama at Hurricane High School, Hurricane, WV, in the early 70s. He then worked in residence life at Murray State University and the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point. He then moved to Florida and worked in the fitness industry for several years. While in Florida he volunteered to hold the sick babies in the neonatal unit. He moved back to West Virginia to be close to his mother and sister in the late 90s. He loved animals, beautiful home furnishings, and good food. He was kind, loving, and loyal.

John was fortunate to have many dear friends who loved him and considered him family. Chief among those friends were Millie Weber Coty and Betty Rector. His friends enjoyed time spent with John, his laugh, his empathy, and his ability to show up for people when they needed him or wanted company. Many of those sweet friends were able to spend time with John in the weeks leading up to his passing. He was blessed by all who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Gary King.

John is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Hammat (CJ), and his son, Brock (Allison) Hammat; their mother, Paula (Chuck) Hulick; three grandchildren, Kane, Brooklyn, and Alex; one sister, Sandra King; one nephew, Robert (Erica) King; and two nieces, Carrie King, and Ashley (Terry) King Sayre.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Housecalls Hospice, 417 Grand Park Dr. #204, Parkersburg, WV 26105. Please make checks payable to Hospice Promise Foundation - and put Parkersburg/John Hammat in the memo line.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.