Obituary: Holmes, Betty Marie

36,500 days. 876,000 hours. 52,560,000 minutes. 100 years.

She got her wish. She wanted to live to be 100, and she did.

Betty Marie Holmes, 100, of Ravenswood, WV passed away Monday, April 24, 2023 at Ravenwood Village. She was born January 27, 1923 in Wood Co. WV. A daughter of the late John and Wazetta Buchanon.

Betty married Jim Holmes and they had two children. Rhonda Allen (Tom) and Melvin Holmes (Kay). Betty had five grandchildren, Lori, Deena, Tommy (Cristi), Kelli and Alan (Seanna); seven great grandchildren, Jaala, Mikayla, Micaiah, Brady, (her favorite) Addison, Colton, and Ethan; four great-great grandchildren, Pheobe, Aaron, Princeton, and Amiyah.

Betty was a beautiful crocheter - making tablecloths, doilies, and angels for her daughter, daughter-in-law and granddaughters. She and her husband Jim loved to fish and go to flea markets and garage sales.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, five sisters, her loving husband Jim, a son, Melvin, and great grandson, Micaiah.

A visitation for Betty will be held 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. At her request there will be no funeral service.

Rhonda would like to thank all of the staff at Ravenswood Village for their excellent care of her mother.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Holmes family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.