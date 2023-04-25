Obituary: Holmes, Betty Marie

Betty Marie Holmes
Betty Marie Holmes(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

36,500 days. 876,000 hours. 52,560,000 minutes. 100 years.

She got her wish. She wanted to live to be 100, and she did.

Betty Marie Holmes, 100, of Ravenswood, WV passed away Monday, April 24, 2023 at Ravenwood Village. She was born January 27, 1923 in Wood Co. WV. A daughter of the late John and Wazetta Buchanon.

Betty married Jim Holmes and they had two children. Rhonda Allen (Tom) and Melvin Holmes (Kay). Betty had five grandchildren, Lori, Deena, Tommy (Cristi), Kelli and Alan (Seanna); seven great grandchildren, Jaala, Mikayla, Micaiah, Brady, (her favorite) Addison, Colton, and Ethan; four great-great grandchildren, Pheobe, Aaron, Princeton, and Amiyah.

Betty was a beautiful crocheter - making tablecloths, doilies, and angels for her daughter, daughter-in-law and granddaughters. She and her husband Jim loved to fish and go to flea markets and garage sales.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, five sisters, her loving husband Jim, a son, Melvin, and great grandson, Micaiah.

A visitation for Betty will be held 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. At her request there will be no funeral service.

Rhonda would like to thank all of the staff at Ravenswood Village for their excellent care of her mother.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Holmes family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Tood passed away on Saturday after being on life support, the two others are recovering.
Another person passes from the Route 16 wreck
Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
Waverly woman charged with second degree murder
Michael F. Tomlin
Florida suspect arrested in Wood County
Ray's Barber Shop workers start to find new jobs
Barbers from Ray’s Barber Shop start finding work until building reopens
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident

Latest News

Robert Marshall Rowe
Obituary: Rowe, Robert Marshall
Tammy Diane Snyder-Headlee
Obituary: Snyder-Headlee, Tammy Diane
John Charles Hammat
Obituary: Hammat, John Charles
Iris & James McClure
Obituary: McClure, Iris & James