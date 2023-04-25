Obituary: Iris & James McClure

Iris Stacy McClure, 95, died of natural causes on September 21, 2022 at Kennybrook Village retirement community in Grimes, IA. Iris was born February 7th, 1927 in Marietta, Ohio, daughter of Dewey Dee Stacy and Edith (Weinstock) Stacy. She graduated from Marietta High School in 1945 and attended Marietta College, where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. Iris worked at B.F. Goodrich Plastic Division for over ten years as an analytical chemist. On August 16, 1952 she married James S. McClure in Marietta, Ohio. She and her family moved to Antioch, IL in 1978. In Antioch, she was a member of the Millburn Congregational Church and served as a teacher and on the educational board for over 20 years. She also served on the Girl Scout Board. Her hobbies included bridge, reading, gardening, needlepoint and genealogy.

Iris was proud to be a direct descendant of Captain Daniel Davis, one of the first 48 settlers of the Northwest Territory. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and descendant of Col. William Stacy, Capt. Daniel Davis, Deacon Daniel Davis, and Daniel Davis Jr, and a member of the Mayflower Society, descendant of John Alden, Priscilla (Mullins) Alden and William Mullins.

Iris was preceded in death by her husband James McClure, her parents, her brother Robert Stacy and wife Patricia, brother Edward “Jack” Stacy, sister Mary “Betty” Carr (Max), and sister-in-laws Nan McClure and Jean Stacy.She is survived by identical twin daughters; Mary Tadlock (Charles) of Oxnard, CA, and Martha Ryan (Dudley) of Mahtomedi, MN, son James McClure (Theresa) of Johnston, IA; as well as five grandchildren; Amanda, Sarah, Jacob Tadlock, Peyton McClure, and Vance Ryan, (Danessa) and great grand daughter Vienna. Also survived by sister Ruth Dick (James), brother David Stacy, and brother in law Robert McClure of Smyrna, GA.

Visitation will be held at Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, 408 Front Street, Marietta, Ohio on Saturday, April 29 from 12:00-2:00pm followed by graveside services at Oak Grove Cemetery, in Marietta, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Millburn Congregational Church at 19073 West Grass Lake Road, Lake Villa, IL 60046 or to donor’s favorite charity.

James Stuart McClure, 92, of Antioch, Illinois passed away on October 1, 2018. He was born August 25th, 1926 at Fremont hospital in Marietta, Ohio, son of John Stuart McClure and Grace Mildred (Willison) McClure. As a 1944 graduate of Marietta High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Philippines, Leyte Gulf area during WWII, as an electricians mate Second Class. On August 16th 1952 he married Iris Stacy. Jim attended Marietta College and graduated in 1957 with a B.S. in Chemistry. He worked at B.F. Goodrich, Westinghouse Electric, Seiberling Rubber, General Tire and Baxter Healthcare. He retired from Baxter Healthcare at 70 ½ and returned as a contractor for five years. Jim is a member of the Society of Plastic Engineers, American Legion, VFW, Amvets, Fraternal Order of ELKS, and a descendant of the Mayflower Society (John Howland). Jim was preceded in death by his parents; Mr. and Mrs. John S. McClure. He is survived by identical twin daughters, Mary Tadlock (Charles) of Oxnard, CA and Martha Ryan (Dudley) of Mahtomedi, MN, son James McClure (Theresa) of Johnston, IA; as well as four grandchildren; Amanda, Sarah, Jacob Tadlock and Peyton McClure. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, April 29 at 2:00pm at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Marietta, Ohio.

