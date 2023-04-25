Obituary: Pierce, Beatrice Catherine

Beatrice Catherine Pierce, 89, of Pennsboro, WV (Burton Run Community), departed this life on Monday, April 24, 2023, at her residence.

Beatrice was born October 14, 1933 on Burton Run near Pennsboro, WV a daughter of the late Ernest Clyde and Florence Mildred (Markle) Hiley. She was a loving and devoted homemaker for her family. She previously worked for the former Myles Manufacturing of Pennsboro, WV and as a switchboard operator for the city of Pennsboro, WV.

She is survived by her children, Lewis Frank Pierce, Jr. of Pennsboro, WV; Patricia Ann Hawkins of Montgomery, AL; Ernest Earl Pierce of Pennsboro, WV, and Mary Agnus Navarro of Parkersburg, WV; sister, Eleanor Stewart of Fairmont, WV and sister-in-law, Josephine Hiley of Harrisville, WV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lewis Frank Pierce, Sr.; son, Jeffery Wayne Pierce; sister, Naomi Mae Neely, and brothers, Ernest Clyde Hiley, Jr; David Lee Hiley, and Creed Charles Hiley.

In accordance with Beatrice’s wishes there will be no services. She will be laid to rest in the Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery. McCullough Rogers Funeral Home of Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.