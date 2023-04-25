Obituary: Reed, Lucy Blanche

Lucy Blanche Reed
Lucy Blanche Reed(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lucy Blanche Reed (Cox), 80, of Smithville, WV, departed this life Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pine View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisville, WV.

She was born May 13, 1942 in Straight Fork, WV, a daughter of the late Van Every and Velma Edith Cox (Richards).

Lucy enjoyed listening and singing to religious music, eating delicious food, bingo, and scratch off tickets. She was very good with children and adored being around them. But most of all she loved to spend time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving children Carolyn Byrd (Richard) of Parkersburg, WV, Linda Goodnight (Tim) of Pennsboro, WV, Jimmy Reed (Melissa Ann) of Cairo, WV, and Terry Reed of Big Springs, WV; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; brothers, Clinton and Clell Cox; sister-in-law, Fonda Holstine; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband Donald R. Reed; sisters, Faye Holbert, Dicie Wright, Lola Kirby, Glean McGill, and Verbie Merritt; and brothers, Bur Cox, Wade Cox, and Mont Cox.

Services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Mike Hardbarger and Jack Seabolt officiating. Burial will follow in the Hardman Chapel Cemetery in Smithville, WV. A visitation will take place the night prior, Wednesday, from 4-8pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Tood passed away on Saturday after being on life support, the two others are recovering.
Another person passes from the Route 16 wreck
Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
Waverly woman charged with second degree murder
Michael F. Tomlin
Florida suspect arrested in Wood County
Ray's Barber Shop workers start to find new jobs
Barbers from Ray’s Barber Shop start finding work until building reopens
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident

Latest News

Iris & James McClure
Obituary: Iris & James McClure
Marie L. (Marlies) Mallahan Davis
Obituary: Davis, Marie L. (Marlies) Mallahan
Paul Ike Shaffer
Obituary: Shaffer, Paul “Ike”
Nancy Ellen Masters
Obituary: Masters, Nancy Ellen