Obituary: Reed, Lucy Blanche

Lucy Blanche Reed (Cox), 80, of Smithville, WV, departed this life Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pine View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisville, WV.

She was born May 13, 1942 in Straight Fork, WV, a daughter of the late Van Every and Velma Edith Cox (Richards).

Lucy enjoyed listening and singing to religious music, eating delicious food, bingo, and scratch off tickets. She was very good with children and adored being around them. But most of all she loved to spend time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving children Carolyn Byrd (Richard) of Parkersburg, WV, Linda Goodnight (Tim) of Pennsboro, WV, Jimmy Reed (Melissa Ann) of Cairo, WV, and Terry Reed of Big Springs, WV; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; brothers, Clinton and Clell Cox; sister-in-law, Fonda Holstine; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband Donald R. Reed; sisters, Faye Holbert, Dicie Wright, Lola Kirby, Glean McGill, and Verbie Merritt; and brothers, Bur Cox, Wade Cox, and Mont Cox.

Services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Mike Hardbarger and Jack Seabolt officiating. Burial will follow in the Hardman Chapel Cemetery in Smithville, WV. A visitation will take place the night prior, Wednesday, from 4-8pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

