Obituary: Rowe, Robert Marshall

Robert Marshall Rowe
Robert Marshall Rowe(None)
Robert Marshall Rowe, 78, of Lorain, OH (formerly of Pennsboro, WV) departed this life on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Ames Hospice House of Westlake, OH.

Robert was born June 15, 1944 in Pennsboro, WV, a son of the late Orlan “Hadsel” and Lenora (Davis) Rowe.  He was a graduate of Pennsboro High School with the class of 1962, where he played basketball, football and was a member of 4H. He attended West Virginia University for two years.  Robert retired in 2006 from the Ford Motor Company in Lorain, OH where he worked as an electrician for 38 years.  He was a proud veteran of the US Army, being stationed in Okinawa during the Vietnam War.  He was a member of the Eagles Club and the Beaver Creek Sportsman Club of South Amherst, OH.  Robert greatly enjoyed woodworking, golfing, hunting, was an avid gardener, as well as spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Josephine Marie Rowe; his children, Tamara Basci (Dan) of Ashland, OH and Michael Rowe (Rachel) of Lorain, OH; grandchildren, Henry, Molly, Priscilla, Waylon, Lenora, Madison (Nathan), and Bailee; brother, Russel “Keith” Rowe (Karla) and his sisters, Janice Williamson (Jim); Jeanette McCullough, and Betty Jean Lynch

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by sister, Frances Arlyne Mihlbauer and brother in laws, Gary McCullough, Steve Lynch, and Jake Mihlbauer.

In accordance with Robert’s wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held. McCullough Rogers Funeral Home of Pennsboro is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

