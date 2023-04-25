Obituary: Shaffer, Paul “Ike”

Paul Ike Shaffer
Paul Ike Shaffer(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Paul “Ike” Shaffer, 82 of Mt. Zion, WV. passed away on April 23, 2023 at the Charleston Area Medical Center.

He was born at Mt. Zion, WV. September 8, 1940 the son of the late Fred and Bernice Wilmoth Shaffer.

He had worked in the Oil and Gas Industry for many years and had retired from the Adco Well Service.

Ike was very hard working and took great pride in keeping his vehicles and property immaculate and also loved gardening.  He attended the Victory Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Plant Shaffer of Mt. Zion, WV.  His children, Lisa Moore (Byron) of Scott Depot, WV. and Jason Shaffer (Bobbie) also of Scott Depot, WV.   His grandchildren, Abigail Roach (Andrew), Emily Moore and Carter Shaffer.  One brother, Don Shaffer (Mary) of Cleveland, OH.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn Wilson and his brothers, Harlan, Joe, Tom and Jim Shaffer.

Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2:30 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Calhoun County with Reverend Steven Carter officiating.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

