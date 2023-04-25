Obituary: Snyder-Headlee, Tammy Diane

Tammy Diane Snyder-Headlee, 62, of Beverly, OH passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital on April 18, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. She was born January 25, 1961, to Ethel Mae Campbell and Wesley Franklin Snyder in Rowelsburg, WV.

She graduated in the 1979 senior class at Rowelsburg High School in Rowelsburg, WV. After high school Tammy attended Fairmont State College and studied beauty culture. She eventually was licensed after completing further studies at Parkersburg Beauty College. Tammy later became interested in the antique business by honing her business skills working as a clerk and cashier at several antique auctions in Ohio and West Virginia. She later became a founder and co-owner of H & S Trading Post in Marietta, OH. She enjoyed collecting seashells and other collectables, family get-togethers and fishing. Something little known about Tammy is that she was an excellent motorcyclist and a member of the Flying Circle Motorcycle Club of Parkersburg, WV in her earlier years. In recent years, Tammy enjoyed the company of Mountain Monsters TV cast and associates, Willie, Huckelberry, Buck, Wild Bill, Colt, Cowboy Ken and Martin—associates of her husband, Jeffrey.

Beyond her diverse social life, Tammy had a deep and abiding faith that she shared with her family and many friends. She believed that forgiveness was a compassionate act of loving one another. Tammy also believed that all life should be shared as she demonstrated through her last act of compassion by being an organ donor.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jeffrey B. Headlee; sons, Cody B. Headlee (Danielle) of Marietta, OH and M. Alex Headlee (Sierra) of Waterford, OH; grandchildren, Cameron, Rider, Hunter, Braxton and Kasen; nieces, nephews and cousins, Micki, Brittney, Grayson; Amy and John, Abby, Jake, ; Jill and David, Brad, Sandy and Mike, Julie; Steve and Jamie, Faith; Ron and Kelli; Franny Jo, Glen, Raymond, June and Bill; Jeff and Stacey, Lisa, Cathy Jo; Tara and Ryan; Doug, Mike, Danny, Jarrod and Randy.

She is also survived by special friends, Lori Spiker Taylor (Bestie), Michelle and Tom Shay and Tammy Lantz Fox, who maintained a closely-held personal friendship with Tammy since early childhood. Other close family friends include Robbie Allen, Miral and Alvin Gibson, Doug Morgan, Mark Allen, Danny Lipscomb, Jodie Nichols, Jody Turner, and Barb Mayle.

Tammy is preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Mae Campbell; her father, Wesley Franklin Snyder; her mother-in-law, Mildred Elenor Ferrell Headlee and Delbert R. Headlee; sisters, Barbara Campbell Keller and Patsy Vaughters; a brother-in-law, Kenny Keller; cousins, Carla and Mark Davis, Gary Ferrell, Deana Snyder Hughes and Sandy Quick.

Tammy requested to be cremated. She further requested that a Celebration of Life Service followed by a Celebration of Life Party be held. These two events will be announced at a later date.

The Snyder-Headlee family sincerely wishes to thank The Rev. Dr. Felix A. Burrows for having served our family at this time and for being the officiant at the Celebration of Life Services to be announced later.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory, Parkersburg, WV is honored to serve the Snyder-Headlee family. Additional information, including an online guestbook, may be found by visiting vaughankimes.com.

