Officials come together to discuss the water issues in Cairo

CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local officials met in Cairo to discuss the water situation in the town.

W.Va. ninth district Delegate, Trenton Barnhart, Ritchie Co. commissioners and the Cairo fire chief all joined the mayor of Cairo, Gary Haugh to discuss the water issues in the village.

“We’ve got to get that addressed. We’ve heard about some of the steps being taken to address this issue. And my goal is to roll up my sleeves and get with the folks we can and get all of the stakeholders involved and try to get this issue fixed for the people of Cairo,” says Barnhart.

Cairo is currently using a two-inch emergency water line after a water leak on Friday. Half the town was without water from Friday evening until Sunday afternoon, but now it is down to four residents.

The emergency line does not have as much pressure as a usual six-inch water line and may not last long.

This water issue also impacts businesses in the area as well as the fire department.

Officials at the meeting are coming together to create a solution for this issue.

“Well, the process is to put in a brand new river crossing. But that process is a slow turning process. So, we’re just trying to take care of what we got for today. We’re supposed to have a contractor come in tomorrow to give them a rest estimate. And then they hope to get a core drill on that,” says Haugh.

Mayor Haugh said that if this emergency line goes out that 80 customers will be without water.

