Ohio K-12 schools receive safety grants

(AP image)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – Ohio K-12 schools throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley received safety grants for added security.

The funding was received on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, as part of the fifth round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program.

Round five of the program awarded more than $42 million to support security upgrades at hundreds of Ohio schools.

The program was created to help schools pay for physical security expenses such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, and exterior lighting, according to a release from Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

“Our educators care deeply about the safety of Ohio students, as evidenced by the thousands of schools that came forward with solid security improvement plans that they intend to carry out with this funding,” said DeWine.

The following schools in the Mid-Ohio Valley were awarded funding as part of round five:

SchoolCountyFunding Awarded
Nelsonville-York High SchoolAthens$22,133
Nelsonville-York Junior High SchoolAthens$100,000
Cambridge High SchoolGuernsey$72,680
Cambridge Intermediate SchoolGuernsey$77,895
Cambridge Middle SchoolGuernsey$52,620
Cambridge Primary SchoolGuernsey$58,340
Mid‐East Career and Technology Centers / Guernsey - BUFFALO CAMPUSGuernsey$93,804
East Elementary AnnexMorgan$13,769
East Elementary SchoolMorgan$40,533
Morgan High SchoolMorgan$50,000
Morgan Junior High SchoolMorgan$40,533
South Elementary SchoolMorgan$40,533
West Elementary SchoolMorgan$40,533
Phillips SchoolWashington$50,000
Washington SchoolWashington$50,000

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Tood passed away on Saturday after being on life support, the two others are recovering.
Another person passes from the Route 16 wreck
Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
Waverly woman charged with second degree murder
Michael F. Tomlin
Florida suspect arrested in Wood County
Ray's Barber Shop workers start to find new jobs
Barbers from Ray’s Barber Shop start finding work until building reopens
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident

Latest News

Nesselroad has been a teacher at Edison Middle School for 13 years.
J.T. Nesselroad of Edison Middle School receives April 2023 Jan Dils Golden Apple Award
Waverly woman charged with second degree murder
Waverly woman charged with second degree murder
W.Va. burn ban ends
W.Va. burn ban ends
Florida suspect arrested in Wood County
Florida suspect arrested in Wood County