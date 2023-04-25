Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Ripley High School student is to meet with the Jackson County board on Tuesday over an incident involving a gun found in a car he drove to the school.

According to Ripley police, a gun was found in a car on Ripley High School property on April 18th. The car belonged to a grandfather of Ripley High School senior, Riley Knotts.

According to those close to Knotts — such as family friend Lora Hammock — Knotts was cooperative and law enforcement said there was no threat.

However, since then, Knotts has been restricted from taking part in activities with the school. Including prom and potentially walking at his high school graduation.

Hammock said that at tomorrow’s meeting, she and others will be out to support Knotts.

“We’re just hoping that everybody turns out and shows Riley that we support him. He did nothing wrong,” says Hammock.

Hammock says the community will be holding a prom for Knotts during the second weekend of May.

WTAP reached out to the Ripley Police Dept. and Jackson Co. Schools for comment. They did not respond.

