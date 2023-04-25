Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident

The Jackson Co. community is coming together for Riley Knotts before his meeting with the school board on Tuesday.
The Jackson Co. community is coming together for Riley Knotts before his meeting with the school board on Tuesday.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Ripley High School student is to meet with the Jackson County board on Tuesday over an incident involving a gun found in a car he drove to the school.

According to Ripley police, a gun was found in a car on Ripley High School property on April 18th. The car belonged to a grandfather of Ripley High School senior, Riley Knotts.

According to those close to Knotts — such as family friend Lora Hammock — Knotts was cooperative and law enforcement said there was no threat.

However, since then, Knotts has been restricted from taking part in activities with the school. Including prom and potentially walking at his high school graduation.

Hammock said that at tomorrow’s meeting, she and others will be out to support Knotts.

“We’re just hoping that everybody turns out and shows Riley that we support him. He did nothing wrong,” says Hammock.

Hammock says the community will be holding a prom for Knotts during the second weekend of May.

WTAP reached out to the Ripley Police Dept. and Jackson Co. Schools for comment. They did not respond.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
Waverly woman charged with second degree murder
There was a candlelight vigil for Deijon Bedgood on Saturday at Belpre Civitan Park.
Candlelight vigil in Belpre for former Belpre High School student
Michael F. Tomlin
Florida suspect arrested in Wood County
Leesa Evans, 66 of Parkersburg, WV passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center on 4/22/2023...
Obituary: Evans, Leesa
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and teacher David Woody passed away in his sleep 4/21/2023.
Obituary: Woody, David Emerson

Latest News

Officials come together to discuss the water issues in Cairo
Officials come together to discuss the water issues in Cairo
The Jackson Co. community is coming together for Riley Knotts before his meeting with the...
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident
Jeffery Tood passed away on Saturday after being on life support, the two others are recovering.
Another person passes from the Route 16 wreck
Jeffery Tood passed away on Saturday after being on life support, the two others are recovering.
Another person passes from the Route 16 wreck