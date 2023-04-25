Ryan Martin signs with Fairmont State for wrestling

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South High School senior Ryan Martin is staying in the Mountain State and heading due east to Fairmont State where he will be wrestling for the Fighting Falcons.

Ryan was the state champion in the 2023 Class AAA 138 pound class, and has been a part of two state championships for Parkersburg South wrestling as a team in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Ryan is poised to bring championship pedigree and confidence to his new team at Fairmont State.

While wrestling for the Falcons, Ryan is planning on studying criminology with hopes of becoming a member of the FBI.

