Teens make big catch on prom night

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake. (Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Two high school students in Tennessee ended prom night with a little fishing where they made a big catch.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake.

In the pictures, Mattingly still has her makeup and nails on from the dance.

Melton Hill Reservoir is located on the Clinch River near Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
Waverly woman charged with second degree murder
Jeffery Tood passed away on Saturday after being on life support, the two others are recovering.
Another person passes from the Route 16 wreck
Michael F. Tomlin
Florida suspect arrested in Wood County
Ray's Barber Shop workers start to find new jobs
Barbers from Ray’s Barber Shop start finding work until building reopens
Savannah Bananas take over little league
Savannah Bananas take over little league game

Latest News

WVPSC approves interim solution to keep Pleasants Power Station open
WVPSC approves interim solution to keep Pleasants Power Station open
Financial literacy course helps Marietta students learn about money management
Financial literacy course helps Marietta students learn about money management
Belpre area chamber of commerce host annual business expo
Belpre area chamber of commerce host annual business expo
Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
2 Minneapolis mosques damaged by fire in 2 days