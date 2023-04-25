Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be mindful of tax scam
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a new scam.
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it has been made aware of a scam.
The sheriff’s office has been made aware of a scam involving a caller saying they are “Cindy” with “Tax-Expert”. They ask the person to be aware of a program for taxpayers that owed money on taxes.
The person being called would have to “enroll” in the program despite nothing being specific as to a state or federal tax.
The Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office says that if you are contacted by this person to contact the department.
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.