West Virginia University set to adopt test-optional admissions policy

West Virginia University (WVU) will soon no longer require standardized testing as part of its college application process.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University (WVU) will soon no longer require standardized testing as part of its college application process.

“WVU is a leader in providing students with new choices when it comes to college and, with this permanent test-optional move, joins the growing number of institutions nationwide that are taking this approach to college admissions,” George Zimmerman, assistant vice president for Enrollment Management, said.

The university said in a release that they will become the first public institution in the state of West Virginia to adopt the policy.

The university says certain programs still have testing requirements and test scores may still be necessary for course placement.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission said state scholarships such as the PROMISE Scholarship will still have testing requirements.

The university said the test optional policy has been in place temporarily since the fall of 2020, and has been extended three times. The current extension runs through Spring 2024, with the permanent policy taking effect after that.

