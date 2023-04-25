WVPSC approves interim solution to keep Pleasants Power Station open

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hours before their deadline to make a decision, the West Virginia Public Service Commission approved an Interim Solution Proposal to keep the Pleasants Power Station from closing.

The decision from the PSC will guarantee that the plant stays open, and its workers stay employed, for another 12 months. Mon Power ratepayers will pay an estimated $3 million per month surcharge to cover the costs of keeping the plant operational, although the plant is expected to stop producing electricity after May 31. Mon Power is expected to spend the next 12 months further determining the feasability of purchasing the plant.

The PSC cited the regional economic value of the Pleasants Power Station and the stability coal fired plants add to the power grid as justifications for their decision.

