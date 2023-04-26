Academic Achiever of the Week: Neela Perez

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -This week’s Academic Achiever is sophomore Neela Perez of Veritas Classical Academy in Marietta.

Student-athlete Neela Perez is approaching the end of her sophomore year with a 3.9 grade point average, all while participating in sports such as basketball and volleyball.

Neela joined Veritas Classical Academy in October of her 6th grade year and hasn’t looked back since.

“I don’t remember much about sixth grade because it flew by so fast. But I really do love it here because you have a close connection with the teachers and students too.”

Neela Perez enjoys playing the piano. She began taking piano lessons with her mother and has loved it ever since. Neela has also excelled in Latin translation at the school. She said her love for languages can also be attributed to her mother.

“You are required to have three years of Latin and then you don’t have to take it in high school, but I really loved languages. My mom is from Belgium, so she speaks Dutch and I know a little bit of that. So, I wanted to continue learning languages and keep up with Latin.”

As for college, Neela Perez does not currently have a university chosen; however, she has no doubt about her plans to become a nurse.

“I’ve been to many hospitals for a condition I have. So, seeing the hustle and bustle there has really made me fall in love with the hospital and going into the medical field.”

The administration at Veritas Classical Academy has high praise for Neela Perez, stating that she is caring and goes above and beyond in everything she does.

