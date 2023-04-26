Artsbridge working on last student display for the school year

Artsbridge last student art gallery of the school year
Artsbridge last student art gallery of the school year(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VEINNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Artsbridge has put up their final school art display for the school year at Grand Central Mall.

Students from around the Mid-Ohio Valley have had artwork displayed in the mall by Boot Barn and Belk during the school year.

From now until May 6th you can view art work from students at Wood County Christian School, Wold Creek Local Schools, and Marietta High School in the mall.

Artsbridge hopes that you take some time to stop and view all of the hard work the students put into their art.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Todd passed away on Saturday after being on life support, the two others are recovering.
Another person passes from the Route 16 wreck
Community searches for Gretchen Fleming to no longer be public
Community searches for Gretchen Fleming to no longer be public
An Urban Renewal Authority meeting ends early with an arrest.
Parkersburg Urban Renewal Authority meeting ends in an arrest
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident
Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
Waverly woman charged with second degree murder

Latest News

Wood County man pleads guilty to mail fraud
New juror calling system in several West Virginia Counties
New juror calling system in several West Virginia counties
The front of West Virginia's new driver's license design.
New driver’s license design unveiled, features New River Gorge Bridge
Washington County Primary ballot information