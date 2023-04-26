Artsbridge working on last student display for the school year

VEINNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Artsbridge has put up their final school art display for the school year at Grand Central Mall.

Students from around the Mid-Ohio Valley have had artwork displayed in the mall by Boot Barn and Belk during the school year.

From now until May 6th you can view art work from students at Wood County Christian School, Wold Creek Local Schools, and Marietta High School in the mall.

Artsbridge hopes that you take some time to stop and view all of the hard work the students put into their art.

