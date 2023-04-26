Cash mob events aim to uplift Marietta businesses

WTAP takes a look at local cash mobs and their mission to uplift local businesses.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Downtown cash mobs have been a Marietta tradition for years.

How it works is simple. Locals gather to guess where they’re stopping and the first person to guess right gets a gift card to that location. Then everyone heads off to spend at least ten dollars at the shop. This month the business was Wit & Whimzy.

Marietta Main Street Executive Director Jennifer Tinkler said, “The goal is to get in, spend your money, and get out. It’s a boost for that shop and then we pick a different shop every month - different restaurant, whatever. We just spread the love.”

It’s all about supporting local businesses.

Tinkler said, “We’re a small town, we’ve got small businesses - mom and pop businesses - that every dollar you spend keeps them open.”

Tinkler said the impact goes beyond a singular chosen store. There’s a ripple effect throughout the community.

“These businesses - you go and you spend money and you help support them because these are the people that support your little league team or they sponsor your - give you a gift card for a fundraiser so, in order for them to do that, then we have to help them build that back,” she said.

You can keep track of cash mob events by going to Marietta Main Street’s website and social media pages.

