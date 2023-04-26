Diocese of Steubenville’s third bishop, Gilbert I. Sheldon passes away at 96

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) -The Diocese of Steubenville’s third bishop, Gilbert I. Sheldon passed away on April 24th, 2023 at the age of 96.

Bishop Sheldon served as a bishop for 26 years, 16 years as an auxiliary in Cleveland, Ohio and 10 years as diocesan bishop in Steubenville, Ohio.

He received his early education in Cleveland and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force, as an aviation cadet, upon graduation from high school in 1944.

Bishop Sheldon was ordained to the priesthood in February 1953 by Diocese of Cleveland Archbishop Edward F. Hoban.

He was later ordained a bishop by Bishop, and later Cardinal, James A. Hickey.

On April 2, 1992, he was installed as the bishop of the Diocese of Steubenville.

During that time, he served on U.S. bishops’ committees for Latin America and the National Advisory Council.

Pastor John Michael Campbell of the Basilica of St. Mary’s of the Assumption in Marietta shared his thoughts following the news of Bishop Sheldon’s passing.

“I believe he will be missed by the diocese because even in his retirement and older age he was loved and revered by everyone that knew him.”

Visitation for Bishop Sheldon will be held at Holy Rosary Church in Steubenville on May 1st from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A vigil service is scheduled for 7 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on May 2nd at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church.

