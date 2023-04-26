Environmental Protection Agency ordering Chemours to address PFAS pollution

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Environmental Protection Agency has announced that it’s taking action to address PFAS discharges from the Washington Works facility operated by Chemours.

The EPA has ordered the Chemours Company to take steps to correct pollution from PFAS in the Ohio River and its tributaries, according to a press release from the agency. According to the release, chemical contamination from the Washington Works facility between 2018 and 2023 exceeded levels allowed by a National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit held by Chemours since 2015.

The order issued on April 26 by the EPA requires Chemours to implement an EPA-approved sampling plan to analyze the presence of PFAS in stormwater and effluent discharged from the facility. The order also requires Chemours to submit and implement a plan to treat or minimize that discharge.

According to the EPA’s press release, this is the first-ever federal enforcement action under the Clean Water Act.

