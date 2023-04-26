Obituary: Bom, Sallye Stewart

Sallye Stewart Bom passed away April 25, 2023 at her home. She was born in Logan, WV on May 18, 1927 to Myra Martin Stewart and Rev. Glenn W. Stewart.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Beckley, WV in 1945. She belonged to several clubs and had an outstanding memory of playing her accordion for the Wounded Vets at the Greenbrier many times. Sallye graduated from West Virginia University with a BA in 1949 and with a MA in 1951. The first week of college she met WVU football’s “atomic” Bom (Robert Bom) and they were married June 24, 1950. They shared a wonderful life together until his death in 1997. In college, she was President of Kappa Phi, Sweetheart of Sigma Phi Epsilon, and Sponsor of Scabbard and Blade. She sang in Mother’s Day Sings and was privileged to spend one summer caravanning in South Carolina with the Methodist Youth. Sallye taught in Big Creek High School in War, WV, in West Columbia Elementary in Columbia, SC and in La Rochelle, France.

She is survived by 3 daughters, Judye Kirkbride (Larry), Betsy Stevens (Don), and Brenda Katschka (Gus): 6 grandchildren, Kellye Kirkbride (Mark Boring), Lesley Alexander (Kevin), Robert Stevens (Barry), Scott Stevens, Brian Katschka, and Sara Katschka; 2 great grandchildren, Scarlett Alexander and Greyson Alexander.

After La Rochelle, France, she lived in Fairmont, WV and Bridgeport, WV. Sallye and Robert Bom moved to Marietta in 1966 and joined Christ United Methodist Church. She was a home visitor, a Dinner Bell, played the bells, and was program leader for her circle for 40 years. She was President of the United Methodist Women and was a District Officer and delegate to West Ohio Conference.

Sallye gave back to her community by delivering Franciscan meals for 30 years, earned over 5000 volunteer hours at Marietta Memorial Hospital, was an officer of the Woman’s Home Board, The Woman’s Board of the Betsey Mills, Church Women United, Interchurch Council, Harvest of Hope. She was a life member of Betsey Mills. She was an AAUW member working on Christmas Tours, a Brownie Leader, League of Women voters, worked at polls for 10 years, Tourist and Convention Center, Friends of the Library, Children’s Toy and Doll Museum, Bicentennial volunteer, Senior Reading Club (President), docent at Campus Martius and 55 Plus.

She will be remembered for her 1st person recreations of Susannah Wesley, Bible women: Ruth, Esther, and Lydia; local pioneer women: Catherine Faye Ewing and Betsey Mills. She did these for 15 years and 100′s of volunteer presentations. Be happy Marietta and Volunteer!

She lived in France for 3 years which began her interest in traveling. She was proud to say she had been on 6 continents, 68 countries, all 50 states, and all 88 counties of WV. Her greatest pleasure was educating her family. She was proud of taking her grandchildren on history mystery trips related to Lewis and Clark, the Civil War, and Lincoln. Education was important to her. She established scholarships at WVU, at Glen Dale High School, WV Wesleyan College and one for education in Marietta and Belpre.

She was a giver not a taker and a good and faithful servant of God. Sallye would like you to volunteer in her honor.

Sallye was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, many cousins and dear friends.

A very special thank you to Comfort Keepers and Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care of Sallye.

Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Saturday, April 29th at Christ United Methodist Church. Friends may call 1 hour before the service at the church. A private burial will held in Mound Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Christ United Methodist Church.

