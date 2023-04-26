Obituary: Gessler, Kathryn Louise

Kathryn Louise Gessler, 77, of Parkersburg, WV died Monday April 24, 2023 at Eagle Pointe. She was born in Spencer, WV a daughter of the late Roy Vernon and Sharlie (Boggs) Tanner.

She graduated from Glenville State College in 1986 and received her Wharton Management School Certificate in 1987, and her Yale University, Certificate Management Course in 2001. She started her career at the Willows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as the Business Office Manager/Administrator, before moving to Morgantown to serve as the VP of Operations for Glenmark Associates. She then went to work for Sun HealthCare Group, where she served as Vice President of Operations and operations director for Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and North Carolina; before retiring from Eagle Pointe as Executive Director/Licensed Administrator. She loved to gamble, play cards, bowling, and traveling. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; who would sacrifice anything for her family.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-five years Tony Gessler; daughters Shannon Tuttle (Gary) of Waverly, WV and Susan Mansberger of Parkersburg; grandchildren Lily Tuttle, Reed Tuttle, Blaine Tuttle, Benny Goodnow, Sophie Mansberger, and Jack Mansberger; brother David Tanner (Linda); and sister Carolyn White (Phil).In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Michael Tanner.

The family will receive friends Saturday 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Family Center, 620 Avery Street; where a light lunch will be served. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

The family would like to thank all her caregivers for the love and care they showed.

Memorial donation may be made to Parkersburg Humane Society, PO Box 392, Parkersburg, WV 26102.

