Obituary: Hart, Ronald Lee, Sr.

Ronald Lee Hart, Sr., 81, of Millstone, WV went home to be with the Lord and his wife of 34 years, Ruby Hart, on February 28, 2023.

Ron was born on November 10, 1941, at Creston, WV, Wirt County, a son of the late William Lee and Frances Boggs Hart.

He was a US Army veteran, serving in Vietnam from January 7, 1960 to April 25, 1962. He was in Company A 2nd Airborne Battle Group 187th Infantry. He specialized in heavy weapons as an infantryman. He was a Green Beret with expert rifle skills.

Ronald is survived by his three children: Cindy Rena Hart McCune of Millstone, WV; Randy Joe Hart of Spencer, WV; and Wanda Lea Cudd of North Carolina; sister Twila Montgomery of Spencer, WV; brother Chester (Donna) Hart of Stanley, VA; half-sister Sheila Vandale of Spencer, WV and half-brother June Vandale also of Spencer, WV; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by son Ronald Lee Hart, Jr.; brothers Charles and Kenny Hart; and half-sister Barb Hart.

He was cremated and a private family viewing was held on March 6, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

